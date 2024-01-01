rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6560052
Vintage building png sticker Kronoby library illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Vintage building png sticker Kronoby library illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
6560052

View License

Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

Vintage building png sticker Kronoby library illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More