https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6560105Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextTugboat png sticker black and white illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 6560105View LicensePNGSVGSmall PNG 1200 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 4000 x 4000 pxSVG | 100.63 KBVectors can scale to any size.Free DownloadCompatible with :Tugboat png sticker black and white illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.More