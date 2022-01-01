https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6560276Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAutumn leaf png branch sticker, Fall season aesthetic, transparent backgroundMorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 6560276View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSocial Media PNG 1080 x 1080 pxInstagram Post PNG 1080 x 1080 pxFacebook Post PNG 1080 x 1080 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 2180 x 2180 pxCompatible with :Autumn leaf png branch sticker, Fall season aesthetic, transparent backgroundMore