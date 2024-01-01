rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6560350
Vintage decorative png sticker black and white illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Vintage decorative png sticker black and white illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
6560350

View License

Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

Vintage decorative png sticker black and white illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More