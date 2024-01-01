https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6560456Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGoat png sticker farm animal illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 6560456View LicensePNGSVGSmall PNG 1200 x 857 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1071 pxBest Quality PNG 4000 x 2857 pxSVG | 219.82 KBVectors can scale to any size.Free DownloadCompatible with :Goat png sticker farm animal illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.More