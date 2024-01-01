rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6560464
Vintage ornamental png sticker black and white illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Vintage ornamental png sticker black and white illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
6560464

View License

Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

Vintage ornamental png sticker black and white illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More