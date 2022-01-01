https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6564111Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPng ripped paper collage frame, remixed by rawpixel, transparent designMorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 6564111View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGInstagram Story PNG 1080 x 1620 pxFacebook Story PNG 1080 x 1620 pxPinterest Pin PNG 1080 x 1620 pxMobile Wallpaper PNG 1080 x 1620 pxBest Quality PNG 3334 x 5000 pxCompatible with :Png ripped paper collage frame, remixed by rawpixel, transparent designMore