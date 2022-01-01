https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6569250Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextColorful butterflies torn paper reveal sticker, vintage insect illustration psdMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDID : 6569250View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 209.49 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Colorful butterflies torn paper reveal sticker, vintage insect illustration psdMore