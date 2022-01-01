https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6573131Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPng The kiss, Gustav Klimt artwork sticker, famous art on transparent background, remastered by rawpixelMorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 6573131View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 3100 x 3100 pxCompatible with :Png The kiss, Gustav Klimt artwork sticker, famous art on transparent background, remastered by rawpixelMore