https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6575992Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPink rose torn paper reveal sticker, flower illustration psdMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDID : 6575992View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 208.31 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Pink rose torn paper reveal sticker, flower illustration psdMore