https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6588497Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextTrees bush png sticker, botanical illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 6588497View LicensePNGSVGSmall PNG 1200 x 800 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1000 pxBest Quality PNG 4000 x 2666 pxSVG | 48.13 KBVectors can scale to any size.Free DownloadCompatible with :Trees bush png sticker, botanical illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.More