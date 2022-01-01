https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6597672Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMona Lisa png, brush stroke reveal sticker, famous painting by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixelMoreFreeRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 6597672View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 800 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1000 x 1500 px Best Quality PNG 2666 x 4000 pxFree DownloadCompatible with :Mona Lisa png, brush stroke reveal sticker, famous painting by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixelMore