rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6600294
John F. Kennedy png sticker, US president portrait on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

John F. Kennedy png sticker, US president portrait on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
6600294

View License

Editorial use only
Compatible with :

John F. Kennedy png sticker, US president portrait on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More