https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6600446Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMeat grinder drawing, vintage object illustration vector. Free public domain CC0 image.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 6600446View LicenseVectorJPEGEPS | 3.62 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5000 x 5000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCompatible with :Meat grinder drawing, vintage object illustration vector. Free public domain CC0 image.More