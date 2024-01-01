https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6600459Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextChampagne bottle drawing, object illustration vector. Free public domain CC0 image.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 6600459View LicenseVectorJPEGEPS | 3.39 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2333 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2666 x 4000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCompatible with :Champagne bottle drawing, object illustration vector. Free public domain CC0 image.More