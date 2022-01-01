https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6601455Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSmiling face png emoticon balloon sticker, expression graphic on transparent backgroundMorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 6601455View LicensePNGSocial Media PNG 1080 x 1081 pxInstagram Post PNG 1080 x 1081 pxFacebook Post PNG 1080 x 1081 pxMedium PNG 1499 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 2142 x 2143 pxCompatible with :Smiling face png emoticon balloon sticker, expression graphic on transparent backgroundMore