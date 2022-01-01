https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6601549Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWoman working on laptop collage element, education, geometric mixed media collage vectorMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorID : 6601549View LicenseVectorJPEGEPS | 49.8 MBVectors can scale to any size.Social Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Woman working on laptop collage element, education, geometric mixed media collage vectorMore