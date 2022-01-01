https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6601578Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextLife-long learning collage element, education collage art, color pop mixed media psdMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDID : 6601578View LicensePSDJPEGPSD 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 113.01 MBSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Life-long learning collage element, education collage art, color pop mixed media psdMore