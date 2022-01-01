https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6601644Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWoman reading book collage element, education, black and white with color accent vectorMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorID : 6601644View LicenseVectorJPEGEPS | 39.83 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Woman reading book collage element, education, black and white with color accent vectorMore