https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6601699Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextElementary students collage element, education, black and white with color accent vectorMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorID : 6601699View LicenseVectorJPEGEPS | 26.57 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2334 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 2667 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Elementary students collage element, education, black and white with color accent vectorMore