https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6601795Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextElementary schoolers collage element, education in halftone design vectorMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorID : 6601795View LicenseVectorJPEGEPS | 20.25 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2334 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 2667 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Elementary schoolers collage element, education in halftone design vectorMore