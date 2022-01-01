https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6602140Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBuilding monochrome collage element, border gray design vectorMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorID : 6602140View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorJPEGEPS | 51.27 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3499 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 3999 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Building monochrome collage element, border gray design vectorMore