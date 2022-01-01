https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6602529Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage birds sticker, animal illustration set vectorMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorID : 6602529View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorJPEGEPS | 9.56 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2334 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 3334 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Vintage birds sticker, animal illustration set vectorMore