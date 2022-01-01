https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6602535Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage animal sticker illustration set vectorMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorID : 6602535View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorJPEGEPS | 15.31 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2334 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5000 x 3334 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Vintage animal sticker illustration set vectorMore