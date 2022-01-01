https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6602905Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextRing-necked pheasant sticker, vintage animal illustration vectorMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorID : 6602905View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorJPEGEPS | 7.08 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2334 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5000 x 3334 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Ring-necked pheasant sticker, vintage animal illustration vectorMore