https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6602911Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage swan sticker, bird animal illustration vectorMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorID : 6602911View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorJPEGEPS | 3.63 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2334 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 3334 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Vintage swan sticker, bird animal illustration vectorMore