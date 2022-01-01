https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6602933Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBrown tree sticker, vintage botanical illustration vectorMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorID : 6602933View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorJPEGEPS | 4.94 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3499 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 5001 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Brown tree sticker, vintage botanical illustration vectorMore