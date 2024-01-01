https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6605311Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSailing ship png sticker illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 imageView public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 6605311View LicensePNGSVGSmall PNG 1200 x 857 pxLarge PNG 2500 x 1786 pxOriginal PNG 4000 x 2858 pxSVG | 176.47 KBVectors can scale to any size.Free DownloadCompatible with :Sailing ship png sticker illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 imageMore