https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6605820Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDecorative mandala decoration illustration clipart vector. Free public domain CC0 imageView public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 6605820View LicenseVectorSVGEPS | 3.51 MBVectors can scale to any size.SVG | 73.71 KBVectors can scale to any size.Free DownloadCompatible with :Decorative mandala decoration illustration clipart vector. Free public domain CC0 imageMore