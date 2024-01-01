https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6606079Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDecorative mandala decoration illustration clipart vector. Free public domain CC0 imageView public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 6606079View LicenseVectorSVGEPS | 3.95 MBVectors can scale to any size.SVG | 240.7 KBVectors can scale to any size.Free DownloadCompatible with :Decorative mandala decoration illustration clipart vector. Free public domain CC0 imageMore