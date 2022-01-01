https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6612175Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage flower pattern background, Maurice Pillard Verneuil artwork remixed by rawpixel vectorMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorID : 6612175View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorJPEGEPS | 65.22 MBVectors can scale to any size.Social Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5000 x 5000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Vintage flower pattern background, Maurice Pillard Verneuil artwork remixed by rawpixel vectorMore