https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6612301Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAesthetic butterfly sticker, vintage letter silhouette psdMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDID : 6612301View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 200.4 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Aesthetic butterfly sticker, vintage letter silhouette psdMore