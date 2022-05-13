https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6614806Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSkype icon for social media in gold design vector. 13 MAY 2022 - BANGKOK, THAILANDMoreFreeRoyalty Free VectorID : 6614806View LicenseEditorial use only VectorJPEGEPS | 19.37 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3499 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 5001 x 5000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCompatible with :Skype icon for social media in gold design vector. 13 MAY 2022 - BANGKOK, THAILANDMore