https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6621405Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage leafy png frame sticker, art deco pattern, transparent background, Maurice Pillard Verneuil artwork remixed by rawpixelMorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 6621405View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSocial Media PNG 1080 x 1080 pxInstagram Post PNG 1080 x 1080 pxFacebook Post PNG 1080 x 1080 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 5000 x 5000 pxCompatible with :Vintage leafy png frame sticker, art deco pattern, transparent background, Maurice Pillard Verneuil artwork remixed by rawpixelMore