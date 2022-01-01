https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6624661Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAesthetic flower png postage stamp sticker, aesthetic illustration on transparent backgroundMorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 6624661View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 857 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1071 pxBest Quality PNG 3000 x 2142 pxCompatible with :Aesthetic flower png postage stamp sticker, aesthetic illustration on transparent backgroundMore