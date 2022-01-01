https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6636345Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFrench rose png badge sticker, vintage flower illustration in circle badge, transparent backgroundMorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 6636345View LicensePNGSocial Media PNG 1080 x 1080 pxInstagram Post PNG 1080 x 1080 pxFacebook Post PNG 1080 x 1080 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 4500 x 4500 pxCompatible with :French rose png badge sticker, vintage flower illustration in circle badge, transparent backgroundMore