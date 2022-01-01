https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6638304Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGlittery triangles clipart, gold geometric shape in aesthetic design vectorMoreFreeRoyalty Free VectorID : 6638304View LicenseVectorJPEGEPS | 19.54 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCompatible with :Glittery triangles clipart, gold geometric shape in aesthetic design vectorMore