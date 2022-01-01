https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6641283Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGold Christmas bauble png decoration sticker, transparent backgroundMoreFreeRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 6641283View LicensePNGSocial Media PNG 1080 x 1080 pxInstagram Post PNG 1080 x 1080 pxFacebook Post PNG 1080 x 1080 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1500 px Best Quality PNG 2172 x 2172 pxFree DownloadCompatible with :Gold Christmas bauble png decoration sticker, transparent backgroundMore