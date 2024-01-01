rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6641613
Old computer png sticker illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Old computer png sticker illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
6641613

View License

Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

Old computer png sticker illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More