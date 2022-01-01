https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6642150Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextEphemera flower postage stamp graphic, aesthetic illustration vectorMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorID : 6642150View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorJPEGEPS | 17.26 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 840 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2450 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 3500 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Ephemera flower postage stamp graphic, aesthetic illustration vectorMore