Butterfly postage stamp graphic, aesthetic illustration vector More Premium Royalty Free Vector ID : 6642161 View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

Vector

JPEG EPS | 22.04 MB Vectors can scale to any size. Small JPEG 1200 x 840 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 3500 x 2450 px | 300 dpi

Original JPEG 5000 x 3500 px | 300 dpi