https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6642340Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextQuestion mark doodle icon light bulb sticker, business symbol graphic psdMoreFreeRoyalty Free PSDID : 6642340View LicensePSDJPEGPSD 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 126.62 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCompatible with :Question mark doodle icon light bulb sticker, business symbol graphic psdMore