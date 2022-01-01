https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6642947Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThree graces goddess png sticker, famous painting by Raphael on transparent background, remixed by rawpixelMoreFreeRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 6642947View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1500 px Best Quality PNG 4000 x 4000 pxFree DownloadCompatible with :Three graces goddess png sticker, famous painting by Raphael on transparent background, remixed by rawpixelMore