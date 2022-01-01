https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6643189Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPng Statue of Liberty sticker, New York travel landmark in bubble, transparent backgroundMoreFreeRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 6643189View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1500 px Best Quality PNG 4000 x 4000 pxFree DownloadCompatible with :Png Statue of Liberty sticker, New York travel landmark in bubble, transparent backgroundMore