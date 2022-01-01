https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6643718Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextRose gold wedding ring sticker, light bulb creative remix psdMoreFreeRoyalty Free PSDID : 6643718View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 132.69 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCompatible with :Rose gold wedding ring sticker, light bulb creative remix psdMore