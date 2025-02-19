Edit ImageCropAom W.30SaveSaveEdit Imagezodiaccentaursagittariussidney hallastrologicalvintage illustrationmythical creaturehoroscopePng Sidney Hall’s Sagittarius sticker, vintage illustration, transparent backgroundMorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoOriginal artwork digitally enhanced by rawpixel.PNGLow Resolution 800 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2500 x 2500 pxView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShare