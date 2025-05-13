rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Laurel branch clipart, botanical illustration vector.
Save
Edit Image
public domain clip artleaflaurelplantvintagenaturedesignpublic domain
Flower badge png element, editable aesthetic watercolor remix design
Flower badge png element, editable aesthetic watercolor remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11554477/flower-badge-png-element-editable-aesthetic-watercolor-remix-designView license
Laurel branch png sticker, botanical illustration, transparent background.
Laurel branch png sticker, botanical illustration, transparent background.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6704266/png-plant-stickerView license
Editable laurel wreath crown design element set
Editable laurel wreath crown design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15248921/editable-laurel-wreath-crown-design-element-setView license
Laurel branch illustration.
Laurel branch illustration.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6704377/image-plant-leaf-vintageView license
Editable laurel wreath crown design element set
Editable laurel wreath crown design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15248879/editable-laurel-wreath-crown-design-element-setView license
Laurel branch clipart, botanical illustration psd.
Laurel branch clipart, botanical illustration psd.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6701811/psd-plant-leaf-vintageView license
Happy holidays Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Happy holidays Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22988913/image-flower-leaves-plantView license
Laurel wreath clipart, illustration vector
Laurel wreath clipart, illustration vector
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7619178/vector-plant-pattern-leafView license
Editable laurel wreath crown design element set
Editable laurel wreath crown design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15248903/editable-laurel-wreath-crown-design-element-setView license
Olive branch sticker, plant illustration vector
Olive branch sticker, plant illustration vector
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6478746/vector-plant-sticker-leafView license
Exotic jungle bird background, aesthetic botanical illustration, editable design
Exotic jungle bird background, aesthetic botanical illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8812248/png-animal-blank-space-blueView license
Green leaves sticker, plant illustration vector.
Green leaves sticker, plant illustration vector.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6431553/vector-plant-sticker-leafView license
Wild jungle pattern background, vintage botanical illustration, editable design
Wild jungle pattern background, vintage botanical illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8831317/wild-jungle-pattern-background-vintage-botanical-illustration-editable-designView license
Leaf branch clipart, botanical illustration vector.
Leaf branch clipart, botanical illustration vector.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6728734/vector-leaf-public-domain-natureView license
Bird of paradise background, green exotic plant border, editable design
Bird of paradise background, green exotic plant border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8806807/bird-paradise-background-green-exotic-plant-border-editable-designView license
Oak branch clipart, botanical illustration vector.
Oak branch clipart, botanical illustration vector.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6704985/vector-plant-leaf-public-domainView license
Pink palm leaf background, aesthetic botanical border, editable design
Pink palm leaf background, aesthetic botanical border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8828714/pink-palm-leaf-background-aesthetic-botanical-border-editable-designView license
Laurel wreath clipart, illustration psd
Laurel wreath clipart, illustration psd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7618478/psd-plant-pattern-leafView license
Pink palm leaf background, tropical border, editable design
Pink palm leaf background, tropical border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8828802/pink-palm-leaf-background-tropical-border-editable-designView license
Leaf branch clipart, botanical illustration vector.
Leaf branch clipart, botanical illustration vector.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6728829/vector-leaf-public-domain-natureView license
Tropical jungle pastel background, blue aesthetic, editable design
Tropical jungle pastel background, blue aesthetic, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8828758/tropical-jungle-pastel-background-blue-aesthetic-editable-designView license
Laurel wreath clipart, illustration.
Laurel wreath clipart, illustration.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7619496/image-plant-pattern-leafView license
Fresh air, cloud and leaf editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Fresh air, cloud and leaf editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346678/fresh-air-cloud-and-leaf-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Paraguay Jaborandi leaf clipart, botanical illustration vector.
Paraguay Jaborandi leaf clipart, botanical illustration vector.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6711083/vector-plant-leaf-public-domainView license
Tropical jungle pastel background, blue aesthetic, editable design
Tropical jungle pastel background, blue aesthetic, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8828632/tropical-jungle-pastel-background-blue-aesthetic-editable-designView license
Green leaves, plant illustration.
Green leaves, plant illustration.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6431361/image-plant-leaf-treeView license
New makeup collection poster template, editable text and design
New makeup collection poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730858/new-makeup-collection-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Holly leaf branch clipart, botanical illustration vector.
Holly leaf branch clipart, botanical illustration vector.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6442141/vector-plant-christmas-stickerView license
Tropical jungle pastel background, pink aesthetic, editable design
Tropical jungle pastel background, pink aesthetic, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8814738/tropical-jungle-pastel-background-pink-aesthetic-editable-designView license
Brown laurel wreath clipart illustration vector
Brown laurel wreath clipart illustration vector
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7714867/vector-plant-people-patternView license
Tropical palm tree, botanical illustration, editable design
Tropical palm tree, botanical illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9221286/tropical-palm-tree-botanical-illustration-editable-designView license
Laurel wreath png illustration, transparent background.
Laurel wreath png illustration, transparent background.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7619284/png-plant-christmasView license
Editable laurel wreath crown design element set
Editable laurel wreath crown design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15248802/editable-laurel-wreath-crown-design-element-setView license
Gold laurel wreath clipart illustration vector.
Gold laurel wreath clipart illustration vector.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10163077/vector-white-background-plant-personView license
Pink palm leaf background, tropical border, editable design
Pink palm leaf background, tropical border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8828906/pink-palm-leaf-background-tropical-border-editable-designView license
Amboina pine clipart, botanical illustration vector.
Amboina pine clipart, botanical illustration vector.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6710546/vector-plant-leaf-public-domainView license
Pink palm leaf background, aesthetic botanical border, editable design
Pink palm leaf background, aesthetic botanical border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8828641/pink-palm-leaf-background-aesthetic-botanical-border-editable-designView license
Autumn leaf branch clipart, seasonal illustration vector.
Autumn leaf branch clipart, seasonal illustration vector.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6710917/vector-leaf-public-domain-natureView license
Exotic jungle bird background, aesthetic botanical illustration, editable design
Exotic jungle bird background, aesthetic botanical illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8828389/png-animal-blank-space-botanicalView license
Palm clipart, botanical illustration vector.
Palm clipart, botanical illustration vector.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6742432/vector-leaf-public-domain-natureView license