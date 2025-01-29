Edit MockupAdjima3SaveSaveEdit Mockuppaper texturetexturepaperaesthetictapecollageblackwashi tapeBlack washi tape sticker, journal collage element psdMorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGPSD 4000 x 2250 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 675 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 2250 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWashi tape png mockup element, abstract pattern transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9231336/washi-tape-png-mockup-element-abstract-pattern-transparent-backgroundView licenseBlue washi tape sticker, journal collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6731264/psd-texture-paper-aestheticView licenseCrayon creativity kids illustration background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12233196/crayon-creativity-kids-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseBlack washi tape sticker, journal collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6731214/psd-texture-paper-aestheticView licenseVintage floral scrapbook, ripped paper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9110076/vintage-floral-scrapbook-ripped-paper-editable-designView licenseStriped washi tape sticker, journal collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6709561/psd-texture-paper-aestheticView licenseLovers kissing, floral surreal escapism remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9523643/lovers-kissing-floral-surreal-escapism-remix-editable-designView licenseGrid washi tape sticker, journal collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6709383/psd-texture-paper-aestheticView licenseVintage floral scrapbook background, ripped paper design, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9110078/vintage-floral-scrapbook-background-ripped-paper-design-editable-designView licenseStriped washi tape sticker, journal collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6709559/psd-texture-paper-aestheticView licenseVintage floral scrapbook desktop wallpaper, ripped paper background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9110093/png-aesthetic-background-collage-remixView licenseGrid washi tape sticker, journal collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6707643/psd-texture-paper-aestheticView licenseFalling for you poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499177/falling-for-you-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseGreen washi tape sticker, journal collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6731400/psd-texture-paper-aestheticView licenseGreek sculpture collage, vintage paper crafts, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9101760/greek-sculpture-collage-vintage-paper-crafts-editable-designView licenseBlue glitter washi tape sticker, journal collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6679679/psd-texture-paper-aestheticView licenseMegaphone satellite communication background, abstract paper collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9135914/png-abstract-aesthetic-collage-remix-alertView licensePolka dot washi tape sticker, journal collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6679685/psd-texture-paper-aestheticView licenseLovers kissing png, floral surreal escapism remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9559351/lovers-kissing-png-floral-surreal-escapism-remix-editable-designView licenseBlue grid washi tape sticker, journal collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6679680/psd-texture-paper-aestheticView licenseGreek sculpture collage background, vintage paper crafts, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9101768/greek-sculpture-collage-background-vintage-paper-crafts-editable-designView licenseWashi tape collage element, grid design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7384990/washi-tape-collage-element-grid-design-psdView licenseVintage floral scrapbook png sticker, ripped paper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072860/vintage-floral-scrapbook-png-sticker-ripped-paper-editable-designView licenseTape collage element, pop art design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7385075/tape-collage-element-pop-art-design-psdView licenseKiss me poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13182035/kiss-poster-templateView licenseBeige masking tape, design space, psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4227142/beige-masking-tape-design-space-psdView licenseVintage floral scrapbook iPhone wallpaper, ripped paper background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9110092/png-aesthetic-background-collage-remixView licenseBrown kraft paper tape, stationery design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4222495/brown-kraft-paper-tape-stationery-design-psdView licenseGreek sculpture collage desktop wallpaper, vintage background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9101776/greek-sculpture-collage-desktop-wallpaper-vintage-background-editable-designView licenseWrinkled bronze washi tape, journal sticker design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4124187/photo-psd-sticker-tape-journal-stickersView licenseGeneral election day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9814466/general-election-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWrinkled bronze washi tape, journal sticker design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4122922/photo-psd-sticker-tape-journal-stickersView licenseKnowledge is power quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686351/knowledge-power-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseWrinkled bronze washi tape, diary sticker design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4122967/photo-psd-sticker-tape-journal-stickersView licenseGraduation cap note paper, editable education collage elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8925058/graduation-cap-note-paper-editable-education-collage-elementView licenseWrinkled bronze washi tape, journal sticker design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4130097/photo-psd-sticker-tape-journal-stickersView licenseGraduation cap notepaper background, editable education collage elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8925057/graduation-cap-notepaper-background-editable-education-collage-elementView licenseWrinkled bronze washi tape, journal sticker design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4130266/photo-psd-sticker-tape-journal-stickersView licenseFalling for you Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11830087/falling-for-you-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWrinkled bronze washi tape, journal sticker design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4124184/photo-psd-sticker-tape-journal-stickersView license