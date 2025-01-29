Edit ImageCropBoom89SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage stamppostalstamppostage stampstamp butterflybutterflyephemeravintage stamp pngButterfly png post stamp, ephemera sticker, transparent backgroundMorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoThis design contains original artwork.PNGLow Resolution 800 x 578 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3600 x 2600 pxView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVintage stamp collage featuring floral designs and botanical illustrations editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22392326/image-paper-aesthetic-artView licenseButterfly postage stamp, ephemera collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6764702/psd-paper-aesthetic-stickerView licenseEditable ephemera envelope element png, aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081844/editable-ephemera-envelope-element-png-aesthetic-designView licenseButterfly postage stamp, animal graphic imagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6714375/butterfly-postage-stamp-animal-graphic-imageView licenseVintage stamp collage with floral, animal, and travel themes on a gray background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22392049/image-paper-aesthetic-collageView licenseButterfly postage stamp, aesthetic animal graphichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6740263/butterfly-postage-stamp-aesthetic-animal-graphicView licenseAutumn queen png sticker, open envelope collage art, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9208971/autumn-queen-png-sticker-open-envelope-collage-art-editable-designView licenseButterfly postage stamp, animal graphic imagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6764068/butterfly-postage-stamp-animal-graphic-imageView licenseGreek God hipster png sticker, open envelope collage art, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9200944/greek-god-hipster-png-sticker-open-envelope-collage-art-editable-designView licenseButterfly postage stamp, ephemera collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6764595/psd-paper-aesthetic-flowerView licenseEphemera envelope, editable paper collage remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082464/ephemera-envelope-editable-paper-collage-remix-designView licenseButterfly png post stamp, ephemera sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6763941/png-paper-aesthetic-flowerView licenseBaby teddy bear png sticker, open envelope collage art, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9207060/baby-teddy-bear-png-sticker-open-envelope-collage-art-editable-designView licenseButterfly png post stamp sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6763892/png-paper-aestheticView licenseEaster bunny png sticker, open envelope collage art, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9208975/easter-bunny-png-sticker-open-envelope-collage-art-editable-designView licenseButterfly png post stamp sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6763971/png-paper-aestheticView licenseCharming vintage collage elements, editable element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16496185/charming-vintage-collage-elements-editable-element-setView licenseButterfly png post stamp sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6740256/png-paper-aestheticView licenseBlue postage stamp editable mockup elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8634889/blue-postage-stamp-editable-mockup-elementView licenseButterfly postage stamp, animal collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6740285/psd-paper-aesthetic-stickerView licenseWinter Christmas png sticker, open envelope collage art, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9208976/winter-christmas-png-sticker-open-envelope-collage-art-editable-designView licenseButterfly png post stamp sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6764001/png-paper-aestheticView licenseVintage buildings png sticker, open envelope collage art, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9208965/vintage-buildings-png-sticker-open-envelope-collage-art-editable-designView licenseButterfly postage stamp, aesthetic animal graphichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6764074/butterfly-postage-stamp-aesthetic-animal-graphicView licenseAesthetic vintage lady in mirror collage elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8548525/aesthetic-vintage-lady-mirror-collage-elementView licenseButterfly postage stamp, aesthetic animal graphichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6764043/butterfly-postage-stamp-aesthetic-animal-graphicView licenseJapanese women sitting png sticker, open envelope collage art, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9207058/japanese-women-sitting-png-sticker-open-envelope-collage-art-editable-designView licenseButterfly postage stamp, aesthetic animal graphichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6764097/butterfly-postage-stamp-aesthetic-animal-graphicView licenseEphemera envelope, editable paper collage remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082565/ephemera-envelope-editable-paper-collage-remix-designView licenseButterfly postage stamp, animal collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6764696/psd-paper-aesthetic-stickerView licenseBirthday cake png sticker, open envelope collage art, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9208980/birthday-cake-png-sticker-open-envelope-collage-art-editable-designView licenseButterfly postage stamp, animal collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6764529/psd-paper-aesthetic-stickerView licenseVintage letter collage desktop wallpaper, beige aesthetic background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9135450/png-aesthetic-background-collage-remixView licenseButterfly postage stamp, animal collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6764614/psd-paper-aesthetic-stickerView licenseVintage letter collage computer wallpaper, black aesthetic background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9159748/png-aesthetic-background-collage-remixView licenseBird png post stamp, ephemera sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6746147/png-paper-aestheticView licenseGustav Klimt's postage stamp element, editable The Kiss, famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082208/png-aestheticism-art-nouveauView licenseFish postage stamp, aesthetic animal graphichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6764239/fish-postage-stamp-aesthetic-animal-graphicView licenseVintage Ephemera illustration sticker set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701671/vintage-ephemera-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView licenseGreen fish postage stamp, aesthetic animal graphichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6713590/image-paper-aesthetic-gradientView license