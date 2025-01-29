Edit ImageCropbass1SaveSaveEdit Imagetransparent pngpnghandaestheticinstagram highlight coverpersoncirclesmartphoneHand using phone png, round badge, transparent backgroundMorePremium imageInfoPNGLow Resolution 800 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 4000 pxView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarPink hand writing Instagram story highlight cover template sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14853852/pink-hand-writing-instagram-story-highlight-cover-template-setView licenseHand using phone png, round badge, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6686655/png-aesthetic-stickerView licensePink hand writing Instagram story highlight cover template sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14853527/pink-hand-writing-instagram-story-highlight-cover-template-setView licenseHand using phone png, round badge, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6702347/png-aesthetic-stickerView licenseCelestial Instagram story highlight cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14814328/celestial-instagram-story-highlight-cover-templateView licenseRed flower png on gradient shape, round badge in transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6714056/png-aesthetic-flowerView licenseHand drawn shape Instagram story highlight cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14820853/hand-drawn-shape-instagram-story-highlight-cover-templateView licenseAI robot hand png, round badge, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6714123/png-aesthetic-stickerView licenseHand drawn shape Instagram story highlight cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14820854/hand-drawn-shape-instagram-story-highlight-cover-templateView licenseYellow flower png on gradient shape, round badge in transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6714135/png-aesthetic-flowerView licenseAbstract shape Instagram story highlight cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14820738/abstract-shape-instagram-story-highlight-cover-templateView licensePng Lily flowers on gradient background on gradient shape, round badge in transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6686718/png-aesthetic-flowerView licenseBlock printing Instagram story highlight cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14820650/block-printing-instagram-story-highlight-cover-templateView licenseRose png on gradient shape, round badge in transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6686710/png-aesthetic-flowerView licenseBlack and white Instagram story highlight cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14820823/black-and-white-instagram-story-highlight-cover-templateView licensePng woman coming up with ideas carrying a phone, round badge, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6714433/png-aesthetic-stickerView licenseAbstract shape Instagram story highlight cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14820737/abstract-shape-instagram-story-highlight-cover-templateView licenseConstruction contractor png, round badge, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6714072/png-aesthetic-stickerView licenseHand drawn shape Instagram story highlight cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14821224/hand-drawn-shape-instagram-story-highlight-cover-templateView licensePng girl listening to music, round badge, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6714117/png-aesthetic-stickerView licensePastel Instagram story highlight cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14820844/pastel-instagram-story-highlight-cover-templateView licenseYorkshire terrier puppy png, round badge, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6686680/png-aesthetic-stickerView licenseAesthetic watercolor Instagram story highlight cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14820366/aesthetic-watercolor-instagram-story-highlight-cover-templateView licensePng fashionable senior woman wearing glasses, round badge, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6714408/png-aesthetic-stickerView licenseHand drawn shape Instagram story highlight cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14821063/hand-drawn-shape-instagram-story-highlight-cover-templateView licenseGolden retriever puppies png, round badge, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6714075/png-aesthetic-stickerView licenseCelestial Instagram story highlight cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14813885/celestial-instagram-story-highlight-cover-templateView licenseRed rose png on gradient shape, round badge in transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6714065/png-aesthetic-flowerView licenseAesthetic watercolor Instagram story highlight cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14820383/aesthetic-watercolor-instagram-story-highlight-cover-templateView licenseBrown horse png, round badge, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6714415/png-aesthetic-stickerView licenseBotanical Instagram story highlight cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14875731/botanical-instagram-story-highlight-cover-template-editable-designView licenseCute tabby cat png, round badge, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6686685/png-aesthetic-stickerView licenseElegant Instagram highlight covershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14844309/image-aesthetic-icon-minimalView licensePng woman carrying plant pot, round badge, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6714521/png-plant-aestheticView licenseNew post blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12814529/new-post-blog-banner-templateView licenseSmiling little boy png, round badge, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6686830/png-aesthetic-stickerView licensePastel watercolor Instagram story highlight cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14820477/pastel-watercolor-instagram-story-highlight-cover-templateView licenseRelaxed woman png in bathing robe, round badge, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6714417/png-aesthetic-stickerView licenseAesthetic minimal Instagram story highlight cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14817188/aesthetic-minimal-instagram-story-highlight-cover-templateView licenseCute Corgi dog png, round badge, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6687159/png-aesthetic-stickerView license